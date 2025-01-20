Nusrat Ghani MP visits Hailsham charity Medi Tech Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was pleased to visit Hailsham charity Medi Tech Trust to meet its Trustees and volunteers and learn more about the work they do to help recycle unused and unwanted medical equipment, as well as provide vital training to surgeons across the world.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Medi Tech Trust is a small charity of five trustees, four permanent staff and about 25 volunteers. The charity’s work initially started as a project to raise funds for a laser machine in Eastbourne Hospital over twenty years ago. Since then, the charity has supplied over £1 million worth of equipment to East Sussex hospitals and related medical services, and has also grown into a hugely important resource, collecting unwanted medical equipment which is then distributed to low-income countries, with accompanying training programmes enabling local doctors and health staff to use it.

By promoting medical recycling, Medi Tech Trust is contributing to the welfare of many patients across the world including in Africa and Asia, supplying medical equipment that would otherwise be unavailable to them. One of the most recent projects of the charity has been delivering medical supplies including fracture boots to Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medi Tech Trust is one of only two charities in the UK carrying out this work. For its local as well as world-reaching work, Medi Tech Trust was received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2021.

Nusrat Ghani MP, with East Sussex County Councillor Bob Standley, Wealden District Councillor Richard Grocock and trustees and volunteers from Medi Tech Trust.

To find out more about Medi Tech Trust or the volunteering opportunities they offer, visit www.meditechtrust.org.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Medi Tech Trust is a fantastic local charity, whose exceptional work is making a significant contribution not only to local hospitals in East Sussex, but also across the country and overseas. It was a pleasure to meet the team of Trustees and volunteers behind this unique scheme and see how the vast amounts of donated and recycled equipment are processed before making a positive difference to thousands of patients globally. I look forward to supporting Medi Tech Trust and working with them on ensuring that even more GP practices in Sussex Weald and across the UK can participate in the efforts to recycle their patient’s unused and un-returnable medical equipment and support this important cause.”