Nusrat Ghani MP visits Heathfield Community College to meet sixth form students

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, visited Heathfield Community College to speak to sixth form students about her role as Member of Parliament and take questions on her campaigns as well as latest news in Westminster.

Heathfield Community College is a secondary school and Sixth Form, offering a wide range of experiences and opportunities to help its students flourish in a vibrant and nurturing environment.

Following the constituency boundary changes, Heathfield is now part of Sussex Weald, which presented an opportunity for the College students to put questions to Nusrat as their Member of Parliament and learn more about her role as Chairman of Ways and Means and Madam Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Getting our young residents interested in the workings of our democracy is a vital part of my work as an MP and it was a pleasure to visit Heathfield Community College and take questions from the floor on the work I do in Sussex Weald and my role and responsibilities as Chairman of Ways and Means and Madam Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons.

Nusrat Ghani MP and Heathfield Community College Headteacher Caroline Barlow

"I was very impressed by the well-informed and respectful way that the students expressed their thoughts on the issues which are important to them locally and nationally. I’ve always pledged to open up Parliament to the next generation of leaders and I hope that our discussion will inspire and encourage the students to consider a role in public service.”

Caroline Barlow, Headteacher, said: “We very much appreciated the time and engagement shown by Nusrat to talk to our students. They were genuinely interested in the role that she plays as Madam Deputy Speaker and to hear her articulate how she has navigated the challenges and choices she has faced in her time in Parliament so far.

"We look forward to a genuine dialogue between the College and her office as we seek to work together for the benefit of the young people in this area.”