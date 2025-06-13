Nusrat Ghani MP visits Uplands Academy in Wadhurst

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was pleased to visit Uplands Academy in Wadhurst, to see the progress of improvement works to their buildings and for a Q&A session with student ambassadors.

Part of the MARK Education Trust, Uplands Academy is a successful, growing school located at the heart of Wadhurst, serving over 800 students. In 2023 and 2024, Nusrat was pleased to have helped the school secure substantial Government support including nearly £600,000 for upgrades to the fire compliance requirements and further funding to enhance security and safe access to the school site from Wadhurst High Street.

Nusrat was pleased to visit the school to catch up with Executive Headteacher and MARK Education Trust CEO Anna Robinson and Uplands Academy Headteacher Chris Connor, and to see the progress of the works being delivered as a result of this funding. During the visit, the Academy’s Student Ambassadors also had the opportunity to quiz Nusrat on her role and responsibilities as the local MP and Madam Deputy Speaker, debate local issues and international affairs, and discuss ways of getting involved in politics and public service.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Uplands Academy is a fantastic local school and I’m grateful to the leadership team and teaching staff for everything they do to continue providing excellent education for local students. I was delighted to support the Academy in securing additional funding from the Department for Education, which helps to ensure that students can thrive in a safe and improved learning environment and better facilities.Getting our young residents interested in the workings of our democracy is a vital part of my work as an MP. It was a pleasure to take some insightful questions from the Student Ambassadors on all things politics, and I look forward to welcoming them to Parliament for a first-hand experience of our democracy.”