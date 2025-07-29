Nusrat Ghani MP welcomes confirmation of plans to extend Ukrainian visas

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has welcomed confirmation made by Home Office Ministers that the Government will be extending the current Ukrainian visa schemes beyond 18 months.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nusrat has been heavily involved in supporting Ukrainian families arriving to Sussex Weald since the Homes for Ukraine scheme launched in 2022 and continues to work closely with local volunteer and support groups including in Mayfield and Hellingly and making representations to the Home Office regarding individual cases.

Nusrat recently convened a forum for Ukrainian families living in the constituency to discuss concerns regarding changes to visa provision. The event, which took place at Union Church in Heathfield, brought together hosts and guests alike for discussions about new visa provision and existing visa extensions, access to work, healthcare and school places, and securing own accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main concern raised at the meeting was the Government’s latest advice on visas issued under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and the lack of clarity on what will happen after the current 18-month visa extension expires. Following the meeting, Nusrat has made written representations to Ministers at the Home Office regarding the matter, and she has welcomed the Home Office Minister’s recent confirmation that the Government is planning to extend the scheme beyond 18 months and is working on the detail of this.

Nusrat Ghani MP with local hosts and Ukrainian families at the recent forum in Heathfield

Nusrat Ghani said: “I am proud that Sussex Weald has led the way in providing a new home to Ukrainian families arriving to East Sussex and I am grateful for the kindness and hospitality of everyone involved in local support. Given that many Ukrainian families have made Sussex Weald their home and have fully integrated into our communities, I understand the anxieties regarding visa extensions and the need to provide certainty, particularly in relation to education, job opportunities and securing own accommodation. I welcome the Minister’s confirmation that the Government will be extending the leave beyond 18 months, and I look forward to further detail being announced to the House in due course.”