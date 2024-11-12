Nusrat Ghani MP welcomes improvements to water infrastructure in Wadhurst area

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, met with directors of South East Water to get an update on the infrastructure projects currently underway in Sussex Weald and see the progress of new pipes being installed in the Wadhurst area.

South East Water supplies drinking water to over 2.3 million customers, including in Sussex Weald and across Sussex, Kent, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire. In response to issues experienced in the area in recent years, multi-million-pound investments have started in Sussex Weald in Spring 2024 to increase or upgrade existing infrastructure and to create a more resilient water supply network.

Three projects are currently underway as part of these upgrades. Approximately 17km of new pipeline will connect treatment works at Bewl Water with drinking water storage tanks in Wadhurst and Rotherfield; additionally, approximately 6.5km of ageing pipeline between Heathfield, Punnetts Town and Rushlake Green will be replaced; and lastly, a £61 million investment to upgrade and expand Bewl Water Treatment Works by building a second treatment facility on site will provide a boost to water production in the area, treating an additional 17 million litres of water a day when completed in 2028.

To find out more about the projects, visit www.southeastwater.co.uk/eastsussex.

Works are currently taking place at Best Beech Hill near Wadhurst

Nusrat Ghani said: “Every year, residents of Sussex Weald face problems with water supply due to issues with the current infrastructure. I welcome the multi-million-pound investments into upgrading and expanding South East Water’s network across Sussex Weald and I was pleased to visit the current works on Best Beech Hill near Wadhurst to see the progress made. The upgrades to pipelines in Wadhurst, Rotherfield, Heathfield and Punnetts Town, as well as new assets at Bewl Water, will enhance connectivity and mean that when completed, water can be delivered to residents quicker and the supply is more resilient during unexpected disruptions. This is great news for residents of the Wadhurst and Heathfield areas, and I also welcome the company’s future investment plans to upgrade Arlington reservoir, which will result in better service and supply for residents in and around Hailsham.”

Douglas Whitfield, South East Water's Director of Operations, said: "We were delighted to welcome Nusrat Ghani to see first-hand the installation of our new £12 million pipeline that will improve the resilience of water supplies in East Sussex. As well as discussing the project, we also talked through the additional plans we have to further improve the area's water supply resilience, quality, and quantity in the future as part of our business plan, PR24."