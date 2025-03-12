Nusrat Ghani MP welcomes Post Office branch back to Mayfield High Street

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, visited the recently reopened Mayfield Post Office to welcome the branch back to Mayfield High Street.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The original branch of the Post Office, which was first officially opened by Nusrat in 2019 and located at Rusden’s Homes on the High Street, closed temporarily last May.

Through the creation of Mayfield Community Benefit Society Ltd (MCBS), the only community benefit society solely operating a post office, this important fixture in Mayfield’s community is back up and running, under the leadership of its previous Postmaster Jo Eates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services on offer include bill payments, cash withdrawal, bureau de change and postage as well as home-shopping collections and returns.

Nusrat Ghani MP at Mayfield Post Office

Nusrat Ghani said: “The Post Office provides vital services, which are especially key in rural constituencies like ours. I have been working with several communities across Sussex Weald to keep our Post Offices from Groombridge to Hailsham open and thriving, and I was delighted to officially open the previous Mayfield Post Office branch in 2019. Mayfield’s fantastic Postmaster Jo has been a lifeline for many people in Mayfield throughout the pandemic and beyond and I’m pleased that following months of temporary closure, Mayfield has a Post Office once again.”