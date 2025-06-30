Nusrat Ghani MP welcomes progress on the new Heathfield Youth Hub

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has recently visited the construction site of the Heathfield Youth Hub, which is nearing completion ahead of its opening in September.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Heathfield Youth Hub, located on the High Street, was made possible by £4.9 million grant secured in 2023 via the Government’s Youth Investment Fund. The original 1950s building was replaced by a construction of a new, fully accessible two storey building, with modern, multifunctional spaces for socialising as well as a variety of activities including arts, music, sports and food preparation.

The Hub will primarily cater to 11-18-year-olds whilst also providing vital services for baby groups and 9-25 year-olds with additional needs. Local children were key consultees on the project and were involved throughout the design process to ensure that the new facility meets their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nusrat Ghani said: “I am pleased that thanks to Government funding secured in 2023, the construction of this fantastic new facility has been made possible. The Hub will be a great addition to existing services in Sussex Weald and provide a great range of inclusive opportunities for education and development of children and young adults in Heathfield in a safe space. It was great to see the progress of the works as they near completion and I look forward to returning to the site for the official opening in the autumn.”