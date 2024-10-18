Nusrat Ghani MP welcomes upgrades to Horam Scout facilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was pleased to meet with the Chair of the Board of Trustees of 1st Horam Scout Group to see the upgrades to their facilities, made possible by Government support secured via the Youth Investment Fund at the beginning of this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Youth Investment Fund is aimed at improving local youth facilities and services in the out of school youth sector, driving positive outcomes for young people including improved mental and physical wellbeing, and skills for life and work.

The 1st Horam Scout Group was amongst 140 youth centres across England who were successful in the latest round of funding in February 2024, securing a grant of over £27,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This additional support enabled various refurbishments to their facility located near the Horam Recreation Ground, which is being used by over 160 members each week. The improvements included roof replacement and heating upgrades, meaning that the building is fully accessible and now also more energy efficient, with additional storage and space for meetings.

Nusrat Ghani MP with Chair of the Board of Trustees of 1st Horam Scout Group

Nusrat Ghani said: “Scout groups play an important role in our communities, delivering rounded learning experiences, building resilience, and promoting wellbeing and outdoor activities.

"I’m pleased that 1st Horam Scout Group was successful in securing over £27,500 from the Youth Investment Fund and I was delighted to visit the site at Horam Recreation Ground and learn more about how this funding delivered an improved facility, which is now ready to support even more young people in the area.”