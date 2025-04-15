Nusrat Ghani MP welcomes upgrades to water treatment works in Halland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has welcomed the completion of upgrades to Halland Wastewater Treatment Works, to help reduce storm overflows.

As part of efforts to drive down storm overflow activity, Southern Water has completed £1.9m investment into expanding Halland Wastewater Treatment Works. The upgrades will double the existing capacity, enabling the site to treat greater volumes of flows, especially during stormy weather.

The project is part of wider works that Southern Water is doing across East Sussex to improve its network resilience, and reduce the number of pollutions during storms. As part of the works at Halland, a new storm tank was built to store 36,000 litres of storm water when the network becomes overloaded with additional surface and groundwater. This will provide extra storage capacity on site and prevent storm flows being released into the environment.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Having been making continuous representations to Southern Water for more investment into Sussex Weald infrastructure, I am pleased that this £1.9m investment is now complete. It is welcome news that thanks to these upgrades, the capacity of the site to treat flows has been doubled, preventing storm water from reaching local streams, rivers and the sea. I continue working with Southern Water on an ongoing campaign to deliver infrastructure improvements elsewhere in the constituency including in Hellingly and I will continue pressing them for more investment into our local network.”