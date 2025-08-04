Nusrat Ghani MP welcomes Wadhurst's Mount Camphill Community to Westminster

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was pleased to welcome students from The Mount Camphill Community in Wadhurst to Westminster, for a tour of the Houses of Parliament and a Q&A session.

The Mount Camphill Community based in Wadhurst provides craft-based residential education for young adults aged 16-25 with learning disabilities in a respectful, community environment.

After an informative tour of the Palace of Westminster and an interactive session on political processes organised by the Parliamentary Education Centre, the group scrutinised the life of MPs and posed insightful questions to Nusrat about her everyday duties as a Member of Parliament and learned about her work on local issues.

Nusrat Ghani said: “The Mount Camphill Community is a fantastic asset to Wadhurst and Sussex Weald, helping students gain greater independence, create friendships, and equipping them with skills to help them engage in the community outside college life. I’m always pleased to catch up with them and it was lovely to welcome them to Westminster, for a first-hand experience of our democracy.”

If you are interested in arranging a tour of the Houses of Parliament, and live in Sussex Weald, please fill out the form on Nusrat’s website here and she will be happy to help you arrange a visit free of charge. School bookings need to be made directly by each school with the Education Centre. More information and availability is published here.