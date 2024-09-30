Nyton House joins The Together Project
Nyton House join Crafty Connections Intergenerational penpal Scheme.
Nyton House are please to take part in the Crafting Connections Intergenerational Penpal Scheme.
This scheme is run as a charity by
'The Together Project' which boosts wellbeing, reduces loneliness and builds stronger and happier links with the community through this joyful intergenerational project.
The residents received our first monthly parcel of letters and pictures from their specially chosen pen friend and today have been busy sending letters and pictures in return.
A wonderful activity for our residents to be involved in. Well done everyone.
