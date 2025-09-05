Nyton House residents enjoyed Top Hat at Chichester Festival Theatre

Residents visit to Chichester Festival Theatre

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

The residents enjoyed a wonderful trip to Chichester Festival Theatre to see the amazing 'Top Hat' yesterday. We all had a lovely time watching the wonderful tap dancing and listening to the incredible singing. During the interval we enjoyed a delicious ice cream before sitting back for the rest of this amazing production.