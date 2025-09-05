Nyton House residents enjoyed Top Hat at Chichester Festival Theatre
Residents visit to Chichester Festival Theatre
The residents enjoyed a wonderful trip to Chichester Festival Theatre to see the amazing 'Top Hat' yesterday. We all had a lovely time watching the wonderful tap dancing and listening to the incredible singing. During the interval we enjoyed a delicious ice cream before sitting back for the rest of this amazing production.
Thank you for a fantastic afternoon Chichester Festival Theatre.
