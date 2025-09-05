Nyton House residents enjoyed Top Hat at Chichester Festival Theatre

By Kay Vevers
Published 5th Sep 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 13:12 BST
Residents visit to Chichester Festival Theatre

The residents enjoyed a wonderful trip to Chichester Festival Theatre to see the amazing 'Top Hat' yesterday. We all had a lovely time watching the wonderful tap dancing and listening to the incredible singing. During the interval we enjoyed a delicious ice cream before sitting back for the rest of this amazing production.

Thank you for a fantastic afternoon Chichester Festival Theatre.

