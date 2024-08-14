Nyton House sponsors Friendly Foodie Friday at Ninas Community Coffee Morning
Nyton House is delighted and proud to announce that it will be sponsoring Eastergate Village Hall's 'Friendly Foodie Fridays' which they are running with their partners UKHarvest.
This amazing scheme helps to prevent food waste and insecurity.
All donations for the produce on offer, go back towards this wonderful project.
Nina and all the volunteers at this amazing Community Village Hall work tirelessly to make the project run smoothly and Nyton House are proud to support them and our local community.
#EastergateVillageHall #UKHarvest
#dementiacare
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.