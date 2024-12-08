Nyton House trip to Chichester Festival Theatre

Residents enjoyed Royal Marines Concert at Chichester Festival Theatre

What an incredible trip Nyton House had.

We made it through the wind and rain to Chichester Festival Theatre to watch the amazing Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood in concert with the Chichester Cathedral Choir.

The concert was spectacular with music, drummers and singing. In the interval we enjoyed delicious ice cream. After the performance we were lucky enough to meet some of the Marine Band who chatted to us and gladly posed for photos with our residents.

Amazing part of the show

Jean, who recently celebrated her 99th birthday, was given a teddy mascot too.

Thank you for a wonderful afternoon and being a highlight of our festive events.

We wish you all a Merry Christmas from Nyton House.