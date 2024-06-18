Nyton House visits Eastergate Primary
Nyton House residents Sybil and Margaret enjoyed an afternoon at Eastergate School at their 'Nippers and Slippers' play group.
Hedda and her team invited the local community to join in story, prayer and art time with the children.
It was lovely to see this Intergenerational activity and the smiles on the children's and residents faces as they engaged with each other just wonderful!
