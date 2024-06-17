Nyton House wins top award at Dementia Care Awards

Sarah, Emma, Hanna, Kay and Chloe attended the evening.

Nyton House are the proud winners of 'The Assistive Technology for People Living with Dementia Award' for its new Gables building at the Dementia Care Awards in London.

The evening was attending by Sarah our Deputy Manager and Heads of Department Hanna, Emma,Chloe and Kay.

The evening started with the Chelsea Pensioners choir followed by a Michael Buble tribute act. This was followed by a delicious gala dinner of lamb and mixed berry cheesecake before the presentation and winners were announced.

If you wish to visit our award-winning Gables building and the facilities we offer at Nyton House please contact [email protected] to book a visit.

