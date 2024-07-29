Oakland Court Care Home hosts Hawaiian summer spectacular

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On July 25, Oakland Court care home in Felpham, Bognor Regis proved that a little rain couldn't dampen their spirits as they hosted a vibrant Hawaiian-themed summer party.

Staff members embraced the theme wholeheartedly, donning colourful leis, Hawaiian shirts, and grass skirts, creating a festive atmosphere that transported residents to a Pacific island getaway.

The typical British summer rain outside was quickly forgotten as the warmth of the Hawaiian spirit filled the home.

Musical entertainment was provided by the brilliant Janette and talented Mitchell Armstrong, who had everyone singing along to beloved tunes.

Four generations of one resident's family enjoying the party.

Resident Eileen, 89, was visibly moved by the experience. "I felt very emotional when I was singing along to the songs and holding hands with my friend," she shared. "It is so wonderful everyone is smiling. It was such a lovely party."

Between musical acts, Janette's engaging quizzes kept the energy high and minds sharp, much to the delight of all participants. The combination of music and mental stimulation proved to be a hit with residents and visitors alike.

The culinary team, led by our chef, Zak, outdid themselves with an impressive spread that brought the flavours of Hawaii to Bognor Regis. Residents and guests indulged in an amazing buffet including a seafood extravaganza featuring crab, prawn, and both fresh and smoked salmon.

The dessert selection was equally impressive, boasting a towering profiterole creation, raspberry roulade, refreshing summer fruits salad, and an "amazing banoffee pie" that had everyone coming back for seconds.

Residents enjoying the Hawaiian theme with their relatives.

For many residents, the opportunity to share this special day with family made the event even more meaningful.

Margaret Hugill, 91, accompanied by her son, expressed her gratitude: "It was nice to join in the celebrations with my son on such a special occasion." She also took a moment to acknowledge the staff's efforts, adding: "I want to thank all the staff for their hard work in making the party so great."

Christine Barnes, Oakland Court's manager, reflected on the day's success: "Our goal was to create a summer oasis inside, regardless of the weather. Seeing the joy on everyone's faces as they participated in the celebrations, it's clear we achieved that and more. This party exemplifies our commitment to providing a vibrant, engaging environment for our residents."

Kevin Humphrys, CEO of Oakland Care Group, who attended the event, shared his thoughts on the day: "What strikes me about today's party is how it exemplifies Oakland Court's commitment to person-centred care.

Our CEO joins resident Barbara for a tipple, with her daughter.

"Despite the rainy weather, our team created a warm, sunny atmosphere that brought joy to everyone involved. It's not just about the decorations or the food – though both were fantastic – it's about creating experiences that resonate with our residents, that make them feel valued and engaged. That's the difference you discover when you live in an Oakland Care Group home."

The success of the event was evident in the lively atmosphere that persisted throughout the day. Residents who were seen swaying to the music, singing at the tops of their voices with their faces lit up with smiles.

Staff members, in their colourful attire, moved seamlessly between serving prosecco and assisting residents with activities, all while maintaining the warm, personal interactions that are a hallmark of Oakland Court's care philosophy.

As the sounds of music and laughter filled the air, it was clear that Oakland Court had succeeded in bringing the spirit of aloha to Bognor Regis.

