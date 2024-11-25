Oakwood Court care home rated good by CQC

Oakwood Court care home in Haywards Heath has been awarded a ‘good’ rating following a recent CQC inspection in November.

The not-for-profit home, operated by Sussex Housing & Care, welcomed the CQC’s review of its service which provides care to older people and employs thirty-seven staff. On Friday, November 22, residents, relatives and staff gathered to celebrate Oakwood Court’s success.

The inspection found that Oakwood Court is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led. The home received outstanding ratings for two categories including their workforce equality, diversity and inclusion, and also their workforce wellbeing and enablement.

The inspectors said: “This service is exceptional at maximising the effectiveness of people’s care and treatment by assessing and reviewing their health, care, wellbeing and communication needs with them. The service always cared about and promoted the wellbeing of their staff, and was exceptional at supporting and enabling staff to always deliver person-centred care."

Senior team with Board Members cutting the celebration cake

Tracy Evans, Chief Executive said: “We are delighted to have received a ‘good’ rating, it’s thanks to our brilliant team who put residents at the heart of everything they do. In recent surveys, 100% of residents who responded said they were happy with the care and support they receive and 100% of staff would recommend us as a good place to work.

"We are very proud of Oakwood Court, which is currently being extended so we can offer much needed additional homes for new residents in the summer of 2025. Thank you to our staff, residents and relatives who fed back to the CQC inspectors and shared praise for our service.

David Baker moved his Dad to Oakwood Court in August and attended the celebration party, David said: “The CQC good rating is totally deserved. We are impressed with the home, and it feels like home from home. The staff are incredible, nothing is too much trouble. Dad is thriving there and it’s wonderful, we enjoy visiting him. Well done Oakwood Court!”

To see the full report, or for more information about living or working at Oakwood Court please visit Sussex Housing & Care’s website: www.sussexhousing.org.uk/oakwood-court