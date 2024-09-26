Oakwood Court care home welcomed college students for careers event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On 19 September eight students studying Health and Social Care at Haywards Heath college, spent the morning at Oakwood Court, a not for profit care home run by Sussex Housing & Care. Students heard firsthand from the care team about what it’s like to work in a care home, the different job roles and opportunities for career development and volunteering.

The 17 and 18 year olds also iced cupcakes and spent time with residents making beaded bracelets, creating conversation and enjoying each other’s company.

Tracy Evans, Chief Executive of Sussex Housing & Care said: “Today has been an opportunity to connect different generations and inspire young people about a career in care. It’s been brilliant to partner with Haywards Heath College and our staff and residents are looking forward to more visits in the future.”

Eloise Beard, Head of Health and Social Care took part in the visit: “Students had a fantastic time at Oakwood Court. They found the visit very engaging and many now wish to return as volunteers. The staff and residents were very friendly and took the time to make our students feel welcomed and at ease. We learnt about all the different roles at Oakwood Court including housekeeping, catering and care. A brilliant, and informative trip – we are keen to return!”

Resident of Oakwood Court chatting with Haywards Heath College students

This event is part of Sussex Housing & Care’s programme of college workshops across their care homes in Haywards Heath, Crowborough and Battle. The workshops aim to connect their care homes with local colleges, support young people in their education and enrich the lives of older people in their care.