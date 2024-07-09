Oakwood School hosts annual community tea

Serving sandwiches for tea.

Oakwood School were delighted to welcome almost 100 local elderly friends and residents of care homes for a vintage afternoon tea served in our marquee on Monday, July 8.

Headteacher Clare Bradury was delighted to open our marquee for a wonderful tea of sandwiches and cakes for many of our local elderly friends for a fifth year.

The School has built relationships with many of the guests and were pleased to see them again as well as welcome new friends.

In particular, the school was pleased to celebrate the 100th birthday of a member of the Bosham Monday Club.