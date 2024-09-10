Oathall Veterinary Group welcomes new owners

We are excited to be able to share the wonderful news that the ownership and management of Oathall Veterinary Group has been successfully passed from Graham DeBardemaecker, Sue Clark, Jackie Mansfield and Belinda Van-Duyn to two of our existing veterinary surgeons Matthew Clark and Toby Birch.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt and Toby will be supported by the long-standing business accountants, Philip and his son, Chris Chaplin; and colleagues Peter Castle and Gillian Tose

This is fabulous news, not only the team working at Oathall, but also the wider Oathall family and communities of Haywards Heath as it maintains our firm stance that we are an independent family practice supporting the communities' pet owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its inception as early as 1903-1905, Oathall Veterinary Group, previously A.N.Stuart and Partners has been a family practice, passing from one generation to the other, and it is wonderful that Sue Clark has been able to hand over the reins to her son, Matthew, to maintain the ethos, morals and principles that we all care for so deeply.

Oathall Veterinary Group.

Matthew and Toby wish to maintain the values and standards that the outgoing directors have built up over the past 24 years and build on their legacy for the next generation. On behalf of all the team, past and present Matt and Toby thank Graham, Sue, Jackie and Belinda for their dedication and hard work in creating this supporting, caring and unique independent family practice.

Graham and Belinda will continue working for the practice as they continue their path towards complete retirement. We will all still be benefitting from their wisdom and experience and hope they can enjoy the break from management and ownership that they deserve

Matthew Clark & Toby Birch