October half term activities with Active Hastings

This October Half Term, Active Hastings have a range of fantastic sport sessions for children running throughout the week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join the Active Hastings team at their free Halloween Fun Days with free hot food & drinks for all the family. The Halloween Fun Days will take place throughout the town with free activities from Wriggles and Giggles, including face painting, games, crafts and disco. These sessions will take place at the Broomgrove Community Centre on Monday 27 October, 2.30pm to 4.30pm, Downs Farm Community Centre on Tuesday 28 October, 11am to 1pm and The Parish Rooms (on Wishing Tree Road) on Friday 31 October, 11am to 1pm. No need to book just pop along! For more information visit the Active Hastings holiday page on their website. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Together with Hastings and Bexhill RFC, Active Hastings invites you to their free community rugby taster session, on Wednesday 29 October, 1pm to 3pm at the Hastings and Bexhill Rugby Club. Book your free place and learn new skills, develop techniques and have fun! The taster day is suitable for children aged 6 to 16 (under 8s must be accompanied by an adult). For more information and to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekly Under 5s Stay and Play session will continue to take place during October Half Term. The session will take place on Thursday 30 October, 10.45am to 12.15pm at the Broomgrove Community Centre, where you can join the Active Hastings team for messy play and games. This session is for children aged 12 weeks to 5 years and is fully inclusive, with free entry and free snacks. For more information and to book.

Active Hastings logo

Junior Muay Thai will also be making its way to the Broomgrove Community Centre on Thursday 30 October, 5.15pm to 6.15pm. During the session, Sarah from Siam Boxing Camp, will encourage participants to focus on their own personal goals such as fitness, strength, stamina, confidence and self-esteem. This session is for children aged 8 to 14. The session costs £3, or you can what you can (with free tickets available) to book your place.

Sarah Ruusuvuori, Active Hastings Coordinator said: "This year’s programme has been created to give families the opportunity to come together and enjoy some free Halloween fun. All sessions are fully inclusive, everyone is very welcome, we can’t wait to see you all."

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, leader of the council and lead councillor for sport and leisure, said: "I am delighted we are offering a fantastic range of activities to local children this October half term. The sessions are a great way for children to build new skills while enjoying themselves and staying physically active."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active.