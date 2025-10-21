October Halloween activities at Crawley Museum

Crawley Museum has something for everyone this October. As well as our Second World War Home Front exhibition, focusing on life in Crawley during wartime, and our Ghost tours - full details at www.crawleymuseums.org - once again we have craft activities for children taking place in our ever popular Learning Space.

Half term week activities this year include making wreaths and masks and designing pumpkins plus remember the museum galleries will be open as usual with lots to see. Entrance to the museum is free and children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. The cost per child for taking part in the craft activities is £3.00.

Crawley Museum is in the town centre at The Tree, 103, High Street, RH10 1DD. We are open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10.30 am - 4..00 pm. Our Halloween craft activities for children are available on Thursday 30th and Friday 31st October and on Saturday 1st November. We look forward to welcoming you.

Colin Lloyd on behalf of Crawley Museum