October is Blind Awareness Month: Shining a light on vision loss and community support

This October, Hastings and Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind (HRVAB) is proud to join the global movement to raise awareness about visual impairment and its impact on individuals and families. Throughout the month, we will be sharing a series of compelling articles and stories on our Facebook page, highlighting the challenges faced by those with sight loss and showcasing the vital services we provide to support our community.

We believe it's crucial for everyone to understand the issues surrounding vision impairment and to recognize the resilience of those affected. By raising awareness, we hope to foster greater understanding, inclusion, and support for our neighbours living with sight loss.

We invite the wider community to join us in this important initiative. Follow us on Facebook by searching Hastings & Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind and stay tuned for inspiring stories, helpful information, and ways you can get involved to make a difference.

Together, let’s shed light on sight loss and build a more inclusive, compassionate community this October and beyond.