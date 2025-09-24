October is Blind Awareness Month: Shining a light on vision loss and community support
We believe it's crucial for everyone to understand the issues surrounding vision impairment and to recognize the resilience of those affected. By raising awareness, we hope to foster greater understanding, inclusion, and support for our neighbours living with sight loss.
We invite the wider community to join us in this important initiative. Follow us on Facebook by searching Hastings & Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind and stay tuned for inspiring stories, helpful information, and ways you can get involved to make a difference.
Together, let’s shed light on sight loss and build a more inclusive, compassionate community this October and beyond.