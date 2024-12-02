Official opening date confirmed for Chez Polie at Highwood Village

A date has been announced for the opening of Highwood Village’s highly-anticipated new neighbourhood coffee shop and grocery.

Officially opening to residents on Saturday, December 14, Chez Polie, a family venture – located within Berkeley’s Highwood Village development – will bring a dynamic new community hub offering coffees, pastries, locally produced wine and beer, plus a grocery showcasing local produce.

Chez Polie will open its doors for the very first time at 8am, with an exclusive launch event between 3pm and 8pm. Local residents are invited to come down and enjoy the new village amenity whilst sampling delicious pizzas from Joe’s Dough.

Once officially open, Chez Polie will welcome customers six days a week, between 8am and 5pm, selling speciality coffee, teas, smoothies, juices, pastries and local produce including jams, honeys, eggs, bread and milk. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Chez Polie will be open as a wine bar in the evenings, staying open until 8pm.

Chez Polie at Highwood Village

Chez Polie hopes this will be a community space and will be receptive to what residents want and need, so that everyone can feel catered for. Whether you want to ‘work from home’ without distraction, or shop for groceries, you will be welcomed. The café will be the ideal place to get to know neighbours and spend time together. Dogs will be welcome too!

Luke Polie comments: “'Our focus is making good food accessible to all and bringing a real sense of community to Highwood Village.”

As Chez Polie becomes more established in the community, the grocery will grow. Partnering with local farms and artisan producers, the store will eventually sell some of West Sussex’s finest produce, including local meats and cheeses.

Ben Annetts, Sales and Marketing Director at Berkeley Southern, comments: “We’re pleased to welcome Chez Polie into the flourishing community at Highwood Village. Proximity to great cafes is something that many buyers are looking for, and the opening of this fantastic café/wine bar on the doorstep for residents at Highwood Village is bound be a resounding success for residents and the wider community.”

Alongside selling local products, Chez Polie will also be available to hire for classes or private events. Keen to be receptive to the community’s needs, the café provides a large space for local businesses to make use of, from yoga classes to Mum and baby classes, and everything in between.

Highwood Village is a sought-after collection of two to five bedroom homes, including apartments and houses. Conveniently located within easy walking distance of everything that Horsham has to offer, it benefits from an idyllic setting bordered by the River Arun and tranquil woodland.

Berkeley has made the most of this backdrop, creating a range of green spaces for residents and nature, including stand out features such as the popular BMX bike track. This has become the perfect place for families to come together, helping promote the strong sense of community that now exists. When complete, the development will include around 1,100 homes in a village style setting.

The current phase of homes, Willowstead, offers a selection of stunning four bedroom townhouses. A new phase of homes will be launching in Spring/Summer 2025.