Oh what a lovely day: Worthing Lions mark VE Day 80th anniversary

On Thursday 8th May members and friends of Worthing Lions turned the front of the Lions Club shop, in Goring by Sea, into a celebration of Victory in Europe Day, joining many others up and down the Country commemorating the day fighting in Europe ended. Plenty of bunting decorated the front of the shop and the magnificent sounds of Dame Vera Lynn could be heard belting out our all-time favourites. Everyone was having a wonderful time and the laughter and music drew in passers-by.

Members and friends dressed up in de-mob suits, ‘land-girls’ clothes and we even had a member dress up in an RAF pilots uniform of the day.

The scene was appreciated by many car and bus drivers who cheerfully honked their horns as they drove by, which was brilliant. It was a wonderful day with passers by being treated to free home-made cakes, squash, juice and, if they were game, a quick dance!

Although donations were not expected, we were delighted to find that a number of people made donations which will be added to the Lions funds and used to benefit the community.

We are always looking for enthusiastic people, of any age, to come and join our friendly and diverse team. The Worthing Lions Club was formed in 1952 and has been going strong ever since - but we need your help to join us to help form the next 73 years and beyond!

Lions are people who have chosen to give up some of their spare time to help those less fortunate. We have no national, political or religious affiliations. The only qualifications for membership are a willingness to do whatever we can, and a desire to live up to the Lions motto "We Serve."

The Lions Shop in Goring by Sea, our major source of funding, is where 100% of the profits are used to support Worthing Lions Club's charitable projects. The shop is staffed completely by volunteers, as are all roles within the Worthing Lions charity, so every £ we take goes directly to deserving causes. Members and Friends of Lions also run events for the benefit of the Worthing people, for example;

the summer festival

Novembers fireworks

Santas Grotto in South Square

Santa’s house to house collection and,

Car boot sales

Outside the Worthing Lions shop in Goring by Sea. from left to right; Marlene Tincknell Friend of Lion, Lions Gillian Goodwin, Lion President Linda Taylor, Lions, Jean & Graham Irving and Alan Evans

About 90% of all funds raised by Worthing Lions is spent helping organisations, groups and individuals in and around Worthing. The remaining 10% goes to fund Lions' international projects including diabetes, hunger, environmental and vision issues. There are approx. 1.4 millions Lions nationally, 49,000 clubs, 200 Countries & regions served and a whopping USD$1.2 billion in grants!

If becoming a Lion sounds like something you would be interested in please send an enquiry email to ‘[email protected]’