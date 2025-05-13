Oh what a lovely day: Worthing Lions mark VE Day 80th anniversary
Members and friends dressed up in de-mob suits, ‘land-girls’ clothes and we even had a member dress up in an RAF pilots uniform of the day.
The scene was appreciated by many car and bus drivers who cheerfully honked their horns as they drove by, which was brilliant. It was a wonderful day with passers by being treated to free home-made cakes, squash, juice and, if they were game, a quick dance!
Although donations were not expected, we were delighted to find that a number of people made donations which will be added to the Lions funds and used to benefit the community.
We are always looking for enthusiastic people, of any age, to come and join our friendly and diverse team. The Worthing Lions Club was formed in 1952 and has been going strong ever since - but we need your help to join us to help form the next 73 years and beyond!
Lions are people who have chosen to give up some of their spare time to help those less fortunate. We have no national, political or religious affiliations. The only qualifications for membership are a willingness to do whatever we can, and a desire to live up to the Lions motto "We Serve."
The Lions Shop in Goring by Sea, our major source of funding, is where 100% of the profits are used to support Worthing Lions Club's charitable projects. The shop is staffed completely by volunteers, as are all roles within the Worthing Lions charity, so every £ we take goes directly to deserving causes. Members and Friends of Lions also run events for the benefit of the Worthing people, for example;
- the summer festival
- Novembers fireworks
- Santas Grotto in South Square
- Santa’s house to house collection and,
- Car boot sales
About 90% of all funds raised by Worthing Lions is spent helping organisations, groups and individuals in and around Worthing. The remaining 10% goes to fund Lions' international projects including diabetes, hunger, environmental and vision issues. There are approx. 1.4 millions Lions nationally, 49,000 clubs, 200 Countries & regions served and a whopping USD$1.2 billion in grants!
If becoming a Lion sounds like something you would be interested in please send an enquiry email to ‘[email protected]’