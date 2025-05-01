Oh what a night! Steyning rally drivers and supporters wrap up fundraising campaign Bollywood style

Guests at Bollywood Celebration Night

Rally drivers and supporters celebrated Bollywood style' on Saturday 26th April to wrap up their recent fundraising campaign for Safe in Sussex and Maher Ashram, Women’s refuge, India.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ticketed event bumped the grand total raised up to an incredible £24,600 and included a fabulous two course vegetarian Indian meal, created by local cookery school and caterer, The Masala Tin, Shoreham-by-Sea. Bollysteps Dance Academy from Crawley entertained guests with dance performances throughout the evening, followed by a disco and dancing to end the night.

Helen Hitchcock, Patron of Safe in Sussex and Ambassador for Maher Ashram has been leading the campaign and said:” Well what a party! We brought our teams and charities together to celebrate our achievement of seven rally teams, 3000kms and our closing total of £24,600 for Safe in Sussex and Maher. We were lucky enough to have Sharon Howard, CEO of Safe in Sussex and Nicola Pawer a Trustee from Maher Ashram attend the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What next? More monthly supper clubs in Steyning, more fun, more spreading the word and of course another adventure perhaps? Next time in the north- east of India with cars and motorcycles.”

L - R: Sharon Howard, CEO - Safe in Sussex, Helen Hitchcock, Nicola Pawer - Trustee, Maher Ashram

The fundraising campaign has been ongoing for the last 13 months and efforts for the charities have included a 1,677 mile car rally across India to monthly supper clubs hosted by Twenty-Seven Wine Bar, Steyning.

The money raised will have a huge impact on how these charities support victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

For more information of forthcoming fundraising events and support go to: Sakala.co.uk.