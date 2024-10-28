OIC Brighton students go the distance for charity

By OIC Brighton
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2024, 02:48 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 14:52 BST
Recently, female students and teaching staff of Oxford International College (OIC) Brighton completed an 8km seafront race in support of the domestic abuse charity, RISE UK.

Tess St Clair-Ford, Principal, OIC Brighton, said: “It was so inspiring to come together and showcase the charitable, community spirit of OIC Brighton by taking part in the Undercliff 8K. We had so much fun and are overjoyed to have been able to support such an amazing cause.

"We are particularly proud of our Mathematics teacher, Mrs Latchman, who came in fourth place!”

Based in Brighton, RISE UK offers support, advice and refuge for domestic abuse victims. Representatives of the charity recently visited the college to deliver a talk on the topic of safety in relationships.

Students from OIC Brighton taking part in the RISE UK charity runplaceholder image
Students from OIC Brighton taking part in the RISE UK charity run

Students and staff from the college ran alongside approximately 300 other participants and raised more than £100 for the charity.

For more information on OIC Brighton’s college life, visit https://www.oicbrighton.com/college-life

