Older People’s Day prompts local celebration, connection and community

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove is marking Older People’s Day (International Day of Older Persons, October 1st) by holding events in Brighton and Haywards Heath, bringing older people together to celebrate, connect and strengthen community links.

The day also marks the first anniversary of the charity’s face-to-face hub on Queens Road in Brighton. Since opening, the hub has helped over 820 people by providing information and advice, almost 70 have taken up IT/Digital support appointments and the team has given out over £11,000 in vouchers for emergency food and essentials.

Brighton event, 10.30am - 12.30pm, October 1st at 95 Queens Road, BN1 3XE

The Brighton event will include activities and opportunities to meet new people, community partner stalls, plus tea and cake. The local Public Health & Libraries team will be showcasing groups, volunteering roles and ways to get involved in the local community. To book this free event, call 0800 019 1310 or visit the Eventbrite page here.

Haywards Heath event, 10.30am - 1.00pm, October 6th at Lamb House, 2 Kleinwort Close, RH16 4XG

The Older People’s Day event in Haywards Heath will include a quiz, games, a roast dinner, plus cake and refreshments for just £5.50. Please call 01444 450 248 or email [email protected] to book your place.

Stacey Cullen, Head of Localities at Age UK WSBH said “We love celebrating Older People’s Day and using it as an opportunity to get people together locally. There are a lot of negative stereotypes linked to ageing, but wherever possible, we want to help people see it as a time of possibility, with options for trying new things, making friends or learning.

“If you’re older and you feel lonely or unfulfilled, we’d encourage you to come along to one of our events, or get in touch. We love helping people get connected in their local communities, so they can ensure that life is still meaningful, sociable and fun.”

To find out more about Age UK WSBH services, groups and activities, please call 0800 019 1310, email [email protected] or visit www.ageukwsbh.org.uk