Olympian Emily Craig to cut the ribbon at Mayfield Post Office Reopening

The official ribbon cutting ceremony for the reopening of Mayfield Post Office is to take place on Saturday 7 December at 11am, with local hero Emily Craig doing the honours alongside Jean Winter and Syliva Leeves, two of the oldest village residents and regular users of the Post Office.

Emily is three times World Champion and two times European Champion and at the Paris Olympics this summer became Olympic Champion in the Lightweight Women’s double sculls, with team mate Imogen Grant. Her links to Mayfield are strong as she lives locally and attended Mayfield School in the heart of the village.

The Post Office has been saved from permanent closure by its own community: a small group of concerned villagers masterminded its re-financing and re-location through the creation of Mayfield Community Benefit Society Ltd (MCBS). Fundraising is well underway to fund the initial £35,000 cost of start up and the physical move of the office to its new location at Handleys in the High Street, just a few doors along from its old home.

So far, nearly 150 people have either bought shares in the community benefit society or given a one-off donation to help fund the reopening. A further 75 have become regular doners to help fund the expected operating deficit of £16,000 per year. This is a real story of collective community power and determination not to allow the economic infrastructure of their village high street to wither and die.

The reopened Post Office has been greeted with huge enthusiasm by villagers, all delighted to see the familiar faces of Postmaster Jo Eates and Counter Clerk Holly King back behind the counter, returning this key service to their village just in time for Christmas.

Said Emily Craig “I have wonderful memories of Mayfield from my school days and still frequently visit the village to see friends and family. I know how many people rely on the Post Office and so am delighted to lend my support to this fabulous community effort to safeguard its future.”