Olympic figure-skating champion joins special guests to celebrate Lightning Fibre's fully accessible ice rink in Eastbourne

British Olympic figure-skating champion, Robin Cousins MBE, along with special guests from Forward Facing, a charity supporting Sussex families whose children have long-term or life limiting conditions, take to the ice at Lightning Fibre’s accessible Ice Rink, Eastbourne, to celebrate its accessibility for all and seasonal return to Eastbourne.

Cousins, a Guinness World Records holder and former ITV Dancing on Ice head judge, laced up his skates at Lightning Fibre’s ice rink to encourage people of all abilities to partake in the joy of ice skating.

Cousins was joined by Forward Facing volunteer Chelsea Spence, and Forward Facing families, Jo and her daughter, Katie, 6; Sharon and her son, Fenton.

Cousins, a patron of various children's charity and a BBC Sports Personality of the Year, is keen to lend his support to the Lightning Fibre’s ice rink that has focused on accessibility to enable wheelchair users and the SEND community to get on the ice and join in the fun.

Rob Reaks, Lightning Fibre’s chief commercial director talks to BBC Radio about the accessibility efforts made at ice rink.

Chelsea, volunteer activities and accessibility co-ordinator at Forward Facing, said: “The opportunity to take our families, of varying abilities and accessibility needs, on the ice is brilliant.

“The ability to enjoy the ice rink is something many of our Forward Facing families and young people might have previously written-off, however Lightning Fibre has made great efforts to be as inclusive as possible and our families love it. Kudos to them.

“Skating along-side Robin Cousins, an ice-skating legend, has been totally amazing particularly for our wheelchair users."

Stephen Holt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council and CEO of Eastbourne BID, joins from the side lines as an enthusiastic supporter of the seasonal attraction credited with boosting visitor numbers and generating huge economic benefits for the town.

Olympic champion, Robin Cousins, with Forward Facing families at Lightning Fibre's Ice Rink, Eastbourne

Rob Reaks, Lightning Fibre’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are delighted to bring the Lightning Fibre Ice Rink back to Eastbourne for a fourth consecutive year, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to supporting our community.

“Since Lightning Fibre’s Ice Rink ‘returned’ to the town in 2021, it has been enjoyed by tens of thousands, and drawn more people into Eastbourne during the busy festive period, benefiting many local businesses. We are particularly proud of the accessibility of the rink, and delighted to welcome Oscar and families from Forward Facing to skate with the sensational Robin Cousins.”

Located outside the Enterprise Shopping Centre and Eastbourne Railway Station, Lightning Fibre’s Ice Rink is is open every day, except Christmas Day, from December 6 to 31. Tickets selling fast and are available at https://www.onlineticketseller.com