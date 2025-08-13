Omaze house draw helps Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove to fund social activities

A partnership with Omaze has seen Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) receive a donation to help fund its vital social activities and support older people across the local area.

Age UK partnered with Omaze and their Million Pound House Draw last year, which offered participants the chance to win a luxurious £4 million Lake District property and £250,000 in cash.

The draw raised £5,250,000 for Age UK – the highest amount Omaze has ever raised for a charity partner. The money has been split between Age UK’s national services and local Age UKs across the country, including Age UK WSBH, enabling the Charity to extend its social activity offerings and helping to support its friendship services.

Age UK WSBH’s services are crucial to older people in the local community, among other things supporting them to get together and build friendships at clubs and classes.

Omaze has supported social groups and activities in Bognor Regis

One customer said of her regular class: “Our Friday mornings are so much more than flower arranging. For me it’s togetherness, support, fun and time to be creative together.” Another simply said “Feeling lonely? Not anymore!”

The donation will help to fund Age UK WSBH’s clubs and classes at the Laburnum Centre in Bognor Regis, a thriving hub offering exercise classes and clubs like painting, darts and family history, offering older people the chance to learn skills, connect and make new friends.

Jenny Freeman, Fundraising Manager at Age UK WSBH said: “We’re thrilled to receive this donation from Omaze to support older people in West Sussex. Contributions like this play a vital role in enabling us to provide essential services to older people and ensure we can be there for even more people in the future.

"Our services help thousands of older people locally and it’s through the continued generosity of partners like Omaze that we’re able to keep making a difference where it’s needed most.”

For more information on the services provided by Age UK WSBH please visit www,ageukwsbh.org.uk or call 0800 019 1310.

James Oakes, President of Omaze, said:“Everyone at Omaze is delighted that our biggest ever raise for a charity partner is already helping Age UK have a huge impact – supporting older people across the UK, including in West Sussex.

“Omaze offers people the chance to win amazing houses, while introducing charities to new audiences they might never otherwise reach – it’s a real win-win for both entrants and our charity partners.

“We’re immensely proud that the Omaze community has now raised over £100 million for good causes across the UK – funding life-changing work in communities up and down the country.”