On-street parking charge freeze to help West Sussex residents and visitors to the county

On-street parking charges are to be frozen at current levels in West Sussex to help residents and visitors to the county

Councillor Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, announced the decision today following the annual review of charges, which could otherwise have meant increases from 1 October 2024.

Three options were put forward for her consideration:

To increase all the charges by 5.2 per cent, in line with the Retail Price Index (as of December 2023).

On street parking sign.

A mix of Retail Price Index increases and “demand management” to try to free up on-street parking spaces where they are in greatest demand.

To freeze parking charges.

Councillor Dennis decided on option 3. She said: “I hope this decision will be welcome news. It aims to help both West Sussex residents, businesses and visitors to the county in what continues to be a financially challenging time.

“We hope that this will help people who would otherwise struggle to meet increased on-street parking fees and, in turn, support town centre businesses, in line with our Council Plan priority of supporting a sustainable and prosperous economy across the county.”