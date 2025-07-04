On Wednesday 2nd July 2025 Senlac St Leonard's Rotary Club had its annual Presidents' changeover
The Presidential dinner was held at Highwoods Golf course and was very well attended and everyone had a very pleasant evening.
The out going President Marcia Bryant made a presentation to her charity of the year which was the Martha Trust.
Kerry Banks from the Martha Trust was there to accept the cheque.
After this the hand over took place as Therese Mahindrakar MBE was handed the chain of Office.
After Therese Mahindrakar had been made President she was then awarded the Paul Harris award for the work she had carried out for the Rotary International. There are only about one hundred of these awards made annually each year world wide.