Oncologist braves the North Channel for charity, raising more than £5,200

Dr Jo Stokoe, Consultant Oncologist at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, has completed an extraordinary feat, swimming solo across the treacherous North Channel in aid of the Sussex Cancer Fund and the RNLI.

Jo swam an astonishing 34.5km from Northern Ireland to Scotland in just under 19 hours – a challenge known for its freezing temperatures, strong tides, and dangerous jellyfish. Starting in the dark of night, Jo completed the swim on 18 June, becoming only the 165th person ever to complete the crossing solo, and the earliest female soloist of the season.

Thanks to her bravery and determination, Jo has raised over £5,200 so far, with donations being split equally between the Sussex Cancer Fund and the RNLI.

David Witham, Fund Manager at the Sussex Cancer Fund, said: “Jo’s achievement is truly inspirational. Her dedication to supporting our charity, both in her professional life and now through this challenge, is humbling. The funds raised will help provide practical support and vital equipment for people receiving cancer treatment across Sussex. We are so grateful to Jo and everyone who has donated.”

Funds raised could go towards services such as life coaching for patients rebuilding their confidence after treatment, complementary therapies like acupuncture to relieve treatment side effects, or the purchase of equipment to improve patient care and comfort.

Jo shared the story of her incredible journey in a moving account, which you can read on her JustGiving page: 👉 https://www.justgiving.com/team/jos-north-channel-swim

Jo is continuing to collect donations – if you’d like to show your support, please visit the link above.