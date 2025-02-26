One-eyed Worthing cat Hiroki is desperate to find his forever home
Unfortunately, he wasn’t insured, and Hiroki’s owner’s were unable to afford to pay for the operation and treatment that he needed so were reluctantly considering asking the vet to put him to sleep. Being such a young and otherwise healthy cat, the vet wanted to give him a second chance and so contacted Wadars. The vet then carried out the operation and signed the cat over to the charity.
Animal Welfare Manager Shanice Beard said: “Hiroki is a lovely, friendly boy who has fully recovered from his operation and is adapting well to only having one eye. He is currently being cared for by one of our volunteer fosterers but is definitely ready to go to his forever home.”
Shanice continued; “We are looking for a home where Hiroki will be an only pet, although he loves children so could definitely go to a family. Because of his limited sight, he will need a fully fenced garden or catio so that he can access a garden and enjoy the outdoors without being able to get out onto the road.”
If you think that you can offer Hiroki the home that he craves, call Wadars animal rescue on 01903 247111.