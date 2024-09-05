OneFamily donates £50k to help children learn about money

Brighton-based financial services company, OneFamily, has donated £50,000 to RedSTART, a charity which aims to transform the life chances of primary-aged children across the UK through financial education.

RedSTART started working with 45 primary schools across England and Scotland two years ago, using interactive games to help children learn about buying, selling and saving. Since launching, the charity has expanded the programme into Wales, with the number of schools involved growing to 80.

Each workshop is followed up with activities that children can take home to finish with their families. Students have access to a money management app where they can complete maths and money-related challenges to earn rewards, which they can choose to save or spend on items in a school shop.

OneFamily’s donation will contribute to the charity’s ‘Change the Game’ programme, which explores the connection between primary-age financial education, and whether learning about money early in life has a beneficial impact.

The findings will be used to develop an effective blueprint for the Government to demonstrate how, with the right resources, training and support, the programme can be included within the primary school national curriculum.

Jim Islam, CEO of OneFamily, said, “We’re always looking for ways to improve social mobility. That’s why we’re proud to support RedSTART’s mission to level the playing field and ensure all children have the opportunity to become financially resilient adults.

“Building a strong understanding about how money works at an early age is important to boosting a child’s financial well-being later in life.”

Sarah Marks, Chief Executive of RedSTART, said, “One of the biggest challenges for a charity is to find partners who are willing to support innovation and long-term programmes. OneFamily has always understood that our mission would need consistent funding and unrestricted grants.

“Improving the potential future lives of 4.7 million children by influencing a change in Government education policy will not happen overnight and requires robust and independent research to provide a solid case and demonstrate how this can work in practice, which is what the Change the Programme is looking to do. We are grateful to OneFamily for their ongoing support and partnering with us in our aim to make a very real difference to the futures of young people.”