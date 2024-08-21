OneFamily donates £7,500 to support local charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton-based financial services company, OneFamily, has donated £7,500 to support three local charities.

Each of the organisations has received £2,500, along with the offer of hands-on volunteering support from OneFamily employees.

The charities are Pelican Parcels, Hastings Kelp Project and Brighton Unemployed Centre Families Project (BUCFP). The contributions will support various initiatives within each charity to improve the lives of people in the area, as well as boosting the local environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Islam, CEO of OneFamily, said: “I’m pleased we’re able to support charities in and around Brighton and Hove, not just through donations, but also through staff volunteering. Doing right by our community is at the heart of what we do at OneFamily and we are proud to support causes which create positive change.”

A seal resting on the local shoreline, photographed by Hastings Kelp Project.

Pelican Parcels offers help to families facing financial difficulties by providing donated items to babies and children up to the age of 12. OneFamily’s contribution will help expand the charity’s reach and grow its volunteer programme. OneFamily colleagues will also be helping at its warehouse, cleaning and organising pre-loved items to get the parcels ready to be distributed.

Shelley Bennett, Co-founder and Trustee at Pelican Parcels, said: “We are delighted at this incredible donation from OneFamily in Brighton, especially as we can double it through our crowdfunder match funding meaning we can achieve an even greater impact.

“OneFamily’s values around improving families’ finances and quality of living to inspire a better future aligns brilliantly with our work in the city, supporting families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hastings Kelp Project aims to support local rewilding along the Sussex coastline. OneFamily’s donation will cover the cost of specialist diving equipment, a boat and community projects.

Christopher Williams, Project Manager at Hastings Kelp Project, said: “The donation from OneFamily will be a crucial part of the project. This support will enable us to process essential ecological surveys for the best impact and to perfect the growth conditions to form young kelp plants.

“The boat will aid us in identifying the right locations at sea and scouting for the best possibilities for success. Additionally, as a community-driven group, this support will allow us to arrange educational activities and involve members of the public in local projects Our vision is to see nature flourish, and we feel incredibly fortunate that OneFamily shares our vision.”

Brighton Unemployed Centre Families Project offers support, education and advice to those facing poverty. The donation will allow the charity to continue funding its community centre, providing meals and offering free activities for families with young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Hook, Fundraising and finance co-ordinator at BUCFP, said: “OneFamily has been a great supporter of our small charity, helping us immensely with a team of volunteers in the past.

"The recent donation of £2,500 from OneFamily will significantly aid our community centre operations. Thank you, OneFamily, for your continued support and partnership.”