OneFamily launches Menopause Café in support of Menopause Awareness Month

Brighton-based financial services provider, OneFamily, will be hosting its first Menopause Café as part of World Menopause Awareness month in October, and World Menopause Day on 18th October.

The event will be open to employees on October 14th at 1pm. It will be a respectful and confidential space for everyone. Employees of all ages and genders are welcome to come along to talk about the menopause, whether it’s to share their own experiences, listen to others, or to simply understand more about the menopause.

It forms part of OneFamily’s Wellbeing Champions programme that promotes initiatives within the business to support colleagues’ health and wellbeing, as well as helping create a supportive culture that reflects the values of the business, where everyone feels included. As part of this they have introduced a menopause policy, enhanced their parental leave arrangements and supported hybrid working arrangements among other things.

It is estimated that there are currently around 13 million women in the UK who are peri or menopausal. The menopause can cause a wide range of physical and psychological symptoms that can last for as long as a decade and can affect every part of someone’s life, including their body, mind, job, and social life. Nine in 10 (90%) women will experience symptoms, which can vary vastly and include hot flushes, night sweats, difficulty sleeping, mood swings, anxiety, joint and muscle aches, weight changes, and brain fog as well as a host of other symptoms.

Lindsay Taylor-King, People Director at OneFamily, said: “Each woman’s journey through the menopause is different and unique. Our Menopause Café is a chance for colleagues to come together, open up and talk, helping remove the stigma around this stage of life. The Menopause Café is part of our dedication to creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all colleagues, especially those affected by the menopause, whether they are going through it themselves or know someone who is.”