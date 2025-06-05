Only 4% say their town is ‘nice’: Crawley residents share their views as part of new nationwide research

As the UK Government prepares its final recommendations for a new generation of new towns, new research reveals a stark truth: previous eras of new towns left many residents uninspired, disconnected and disheartened by their everyday environments.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A survey of 1,000 residents across England’s post-war new towns – including respondents from Crawley – has uncovered that only 4% spontaneously described their town as “nice”—a term so modest, the absence of praise is damning. Words like “boring,” “ugly,” and “run-down” dominated open responses. Even more striking, less than half of residents said the buildings where they live make them feel proud (46%) or valued (41%).

The survey, commissioned by the Humanise Campaign and conducted by Thinks Insight & Strategy, reveals a deep aspiration gap. Few feel good about how their town looks today and there’s overwhelming demand for a new approach. Over 80% of respondents want future new towns to feature buildings that inspire pride, create belonging and bring joy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are not rejecting the need for new housing. In fact, 94% prioritise good-quality, durable homes. But people want more than just units—they want homes and places they can feel proud of. 89% said that future new towns should regenerate run-down areas into joyful, meaningful places to live. 76% said that buildings should add character and visual interest.

Based on the Create Streets image published by Labour in June 2024.

To test how the outsides of buildings made people feel, Thinks Insight sought responses to three imaginary streets: one inspired by Edwardian architecture; one representative of standard modern-day architecture; and one reflecting contemporary ‘humanising’ designs. The contemporary design received an overwhelmingly positive response from a pilot sample of respondents, who said it makes them “feel more valued and cared for” and described it as “not just your regular street”. Now, the Humanise Campaign is asking the nation which street they prefer in a public poll.

The issue is about more than aesthetics. A growing body of neuroscience and public health research confirms that monotonous, visually impoverished environments elevate stress and reduce wellbeing. At the Humanise Summit in London in April—where leading neuroscientists, psychologists and urban designers convened—experts issued a clear verdict: boring buildings are bad for our brains.

Thomas Heatherwick, campaigner and design director at Heatherwick studio said: “For too long, we’ve built towns people accept but do not enjoy. The old new towns gave us roads, homes and parks —but forgot the human soul. Research shows that bland, lifeless facades wear people down. Now we have the evidence, the public support and the science to do better. The next wave of new towns must lift us up—places that spark joy, support our minds and make streets feel alive. The view from the pavement matters. Every wall should care for us, not ignore us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a generational opportunity. The data shows younger residents are especially receptive to more expressive, imaginative design—75% of 18–25-year-olds responded positively to characterful buildings. Yet most said they have little awareness of what a “New Town” even is, offering a clean slate for a bold, human-centred redefinition.

Reflecting contemporary ‘humanising’ designs.

The UK Government has committed to delivering a new wave of new towns to meet housing need and drive regional renewal. The Humanise Campaign offers a ready-made public mandate—and a science-backed case—to embed human-centred, emotionally nourishing design from day one.

With the New Towns Taskforce expected to recommend a list of places new towns could potentially be located in July, campaigners say there’s still time to embed this learning in their final report—and ensure that Britain’s next new towns truly serve the people who will walk their streets every day.