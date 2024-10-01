Open Day on 26th October at Haviland House Day Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The friendly team at Haviland House Day Service in Goring by Sea is hosting a special ‘Open Day’ on Saturday 26th October. They are extending an open invitation to drop in and discover the different events and activities for people living with dementia and their carers.

“We’re throwing open our doors and inviting people to join us to discover all that’s available here to support people living with dementia and their families, friends or carers,” says Sarah Johnson, team leader at Guild Care’s Haviland House Day Services.

“There’s no need to book, just come along and look around. Guest speakers will be talking about their experiences of the day centre and you can have an informal chat with one of our friendly team. Enjoy some dementia-friendly activities over a cup of tea, where there’s no social stigma and a nice warm welcome.”

Haviland House Day Services can be found on Robin Road in Goring (BN12 6FE), where the purpose-built dementia centre offers a range of day services with an extensive and inclusive activity programme as well as dementia-friendly social events, some of which are free of charge.

Regular activities provided at Haviland House Day Service include live music and sing-alongs, gentle exercise, reminiscent sessions, games, and quizzes. They also hold social events, with themes taking in Las Vegas or the circus, as well as running a popular monthly dementia choir, known as Positive Voices.

Sarah adds, “Everyone is unique, so we tailor our activities to suit our guests, taking care to make sure they feel comfortable and supported in a safe and friendly environment. We also share a lot of fun as well, so come along and find out what makes our day services special.

“Looking after someone living with dementia can be challenging, sometimes leaving carers feeling a little isolated. This is a chance to drop by and discover a little more about us and how we support people living with dementia. There’s absolutely no pressure to sign up to anything and we’d love to welcome you in.”

There’s no cost to attend the Open Day on 26th October which runs from 1.30pm to 3.30pm and no need to book, just turn up on the day.

For more information about Haviland House Day Service, visit Haviland House Dementia Day Service | Guild Care or call the friendly team on 01903 866130.