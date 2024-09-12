Open event in Burwash for young adventurers
On Saturday 21st September, Burwash Explorers will be hosting an open event for local people to find out how to get involved and start their adventure in Scouts. Join them at Swan Meadow, Ham Lane, TN19 7ER from 1-2:30pm.
We offer over 200 different activities at Scouts. From fun-filled thrills and wild adventure, to creative activities and historic learning, there's something to suit everyone. With 85% of young people taking part in activities through Scouts they have never tried before.
Activities Explorer Scouts get up to include abseiling to cooking, geocaching to map reading and pioneering to water activities. Try more. See more. Do more. At Explorers you'll get the chance to dream big, find your place in the world and make memories to last a lifetime.
Burwash and Etchingham Scouts are also looking for additional volunteers to support the Explorer Unit. This could be working directly with the teenagers, or as a Trustee, or doing some work in the background which might be IT, administration or fund raising to name but a few.
Volunteer Chris said, “Being a volunteer has changed me quite drastically. I never thought I'd be able to lead children in activities. I didn't have the capability or confidence. Now I do.”
92% of young people say they learn skills for life with Scouts. Alongside your new friends, you’ll master the skills that will make you feel stronger and happier in the long run, and try things you’d never get the chance to do at home or at school.
Contact Joe at [email protected] or 07562 260169 for more information.
