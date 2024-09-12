Open weekend across Hastings & Rother with Freedom Leisure
If you fancy trying something new or want to improve your technique, then a visit to the leisure centres across Hastings and Rother is a must on that weekend.
The teams within the leisure centres have put together a packed programme of activities to suit everyone including ‘Introduction to Spin (indoor cycling)’, Fitness Pilates & Zumba to name a few, as well as ‘beat the instructor’ fun gym challenges.
As well as the fitness offering, Freedom Leisure are encouraging families to come and have some fun in the pool with the kids at Summerfields (Hastings), with discounted swimming sessions and the chance to try out the interactive climbing and gaming wall.
Toby Reed, Freedom Leisure Area Manager for Hastings & Rother said; “Four of our Freedom Leisure centres across Hastings & Rother are participating in the open weekend, each offering different facilities and activities. Our friendly staff and instructors will be on hand to offer support and guidance to everyone, whether you are a gym regular or have never set foot in a gym before.
We look forward to welcoming everyone into our sites; especially new visitors, to take advantage of the free and discounted activities taking place within our community leisure centres. We hope this encourages people into leading more healthy lifestyles, and becoming more active, more often”
Freedom Leisure in Hastings and Rother operate Summerfields Leisure Centre and Falaise Fitness Centre in partnership with Hastings Borough Council and Rye Sports Centre, Bexhill Leisure Centre & Bexhill Leisure Pool in partnership with Rother District Council.
To celebrate the open weekend, there are some fantastic membership offers available. For further information about the different activities available at each participating site visit our website here: https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/open-weekend-at-freedom-leisure-hastings-and-rother/
