Opening up to art for art’s sake in Eastbourne

By Newshound Bowry
Contributor
Published 13th Jun 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 12:44 BST

Eastbourne Artists Open Houses (7-8 June & 14-15 June) got off to a great start for one set of artists over the first weekend and they are now looking forward to welcoming more visitors this weekend (14-15 June).

Kathy is showing her lively portraits in oil vibrant wildlife artwork, while Jayne showcases her vibrant wildlife artwork and Nicki exhibits a series of wildflower watercolour paintings. Amanda Harris has contributed a selection of her powerful pastel life drawings.

Kathy said: “It is our first time taking part and we have been overwhelmed by the positive response to our very different styles and subject matter. I cannot wait for the weekend to see who else comes through the door. “

“We are at the junction of Meads Road and Blackwater Road, just a short walk from The Towner Gallery and the seafront from one direction and from the station and through Little Chelsea from the other,” said Kathy.

Amanda Harris presents her luminous pastel nudes

You can find the artists and their work at Venue 16, Flat 1, Mondello, 59 Blackwater Road, Eastbourne BN20 7DL where they will be welcoming art lovers between 11 am and 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Instagram: @kathybowry

Facebook: Jayne Kersse Art

Facebook: Art by Nicki Lee

instagram: @mandinithings

