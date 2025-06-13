Opening up to art for art’s sake in Eastbourne
Kathy is showing her lively portraits in oil vibrant wildlife artwork, while Jayne showcases her vibrant wildlife artwork and Nicki exhibits a series of wildflower watercolour paintings. Amanda Harris has contributed a selection of her powerful pastel life drawings.
Kathy said: “It is our first time taking part and we have been overwhelmed by the positive response to our very different styles and subject matter. I cannot wait for the weekend to see who else comes through the door. “
“We are at the junction of Meads Road and Blackwater Road, just a short walk from The Towner Gallery and the seafront from one direction and from the station and through Little Chelsea from the other,” said Kathy.
You can find the artists and their work at Venue 16, Flat 1, Mondello, 59 Blackwater Road, Eastbourne BN20 7DL where they will be welcoming art lovers between 11 am and 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Instagram: @kathybowry
Facebook: Jayne Kersse Art
Facebook: Art by Nicki Lee
instagram: @mandinithings