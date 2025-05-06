'Operation Bunting' volunteers in Hailsham praised for hard work promoting VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hailsham Town Council would like to thank you to everyone in the community who helped with donations and the creation of bunting in recent weeks, to be included in the town's shop VE Day-themed window displays.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Operation Bunting', an idea put forward by town councillor Karen Nicholls at a Town Council Communities Committee meeting held last year and brought to fruition by Dippy Doodahs Cafe in Hailsham High Street, involved the creation of lots of bunting by volunteers.

The initiative was organised to encourage community engagement so that everybody of all ages and abilities can be a part of the town's VE Day 80th Anniversary celebrations this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deliveries of bunting have already been made to shops in Hailsham, but if any businesses still haven't received any but would like bunting to decorate their premises for VE Day on Thursday 8th May and town's special VE Day event on Saturday 10th May, please call into Dippy Doodahs (52 High Street) to collect some. Bunting is being provided free of charge.

'Operation Bunting'

Cllr Nicholls commented: "Having just mentioned the idea of creating bunting for VE Day, I'm delighted that Kate from Dippy Doodahs Cafe jumped on it right away and put 'Operation Bunting' together. The Hailsham community has swung into action ever since and volunteers have been marvellous and extremely generous with their time and donations. It has been a magnificent time, and we all feel sad now that it's coming to an end."

"I'm very grateful to the many talented volunteers who have helped to prepare for this historic day. This project is a wonderful way to honour the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought and lived through the war - and to unite the Hailsham community in a shared act of remembrance and creativity. Thanks must also go to everyone who provided donations towards the 'Operation Bunting project. Your generosity is appreciated!"

Cllr Nicholls added: "We would like to encourage town centre shops to display the bunting created by our team of dedicated volunteers on their premises if they haven't done so already. It will reflect the significance of VE Day and when displayed around the town, enhance the festive atmosphere, help foster community spirit and ultimately attract visitors to our town."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public are being reminded to attend the Royal British Legion's VE Day commemoration service which takes place at the Hailsham War Memorial on Thursday 8th May. Residents are encouraged to gather at 10.30am, for a 10.45am start. The service will be followed by a short wreath-laying ceremony.

'Operation Bunting' workshop

On Saturday 10th May, the Town Council is hosting a grand celebration to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. The event will feature a market in Vicarage Field, an assortment of live music acts, performances by local dance school Sjaan Dance Academy, choir singing, games, a classic vehicle display and an exhibition of wartime memorabilia. Hailsham Parish Church will be open to welcome visitors into the church building between 11am and 1pm on the day.

Hailsham High Street will be closed from 8am to 3pm on the day.