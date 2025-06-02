Oral Health Team supports new children’s book on visiting the dentist

It’s National Smile Month and Hilltop NHS nursery in Brighton was buzzing with excitement last week (Thursday 29 May) as children, staff and special guests came together to celebrate the launch of a new children’s book “Hedgy Visits the Dentist”, written and illustrated by Julie McDonald and Anna Emilia.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust provide specialist dental care to patients within the community who aren’t able to access a general dental practice. In addition to clinical services, the Trust offers expert guidance to children, parents and schools to equip children with the knowledge and skills needed to maintain good oral health and prevent issues such as tooth decay and gum disease.

The Oral Health Promotion team provided their expertise during the development of the book and hope it will help all children, including those with additional needs, to have a more inclusive worry-free experience at the dentist, ensuring they receive the care and support they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Borthwick, Oral Health Promotor and Dental Nurse, gave free toothbrushes to all the children attending the book reading event.

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust's Oral Health Promotion Team and authors Julie and Anna

Lucy said: “As a team we'd been looking for a resource for children that helps prepare them for a dentist visit. Meeting Julie last year and then seeing the dream become a reality has been incredible. It’s been such a fun journey working with Julie and Anna as they wrote and illustrated the book, and I can't wait to share the books with our patients and see the difference they will make."

The story follows Hedgy, a neurodivergent hedgehog, who is anxious about his first visit to the dentist. With the help of his friends and the lovely staff at the dental surgery, he comes to realise that there’s nothing to be worried about. The book is suitable for all children and helps parents to communicate with their children about what can sometimes be an unnerving time.

Lucy met author Julie at a special educational needs event where they got chatting about their work and the idea for a book about Hedgy visiting the dentist was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie McDonald said: "We’re so grateful to have met Lucy and the amazing Oral Health Promotion team who have been the inspiration behind the book. All the support and guidance the team have provided in the production of the book has been invaluable, we couldn’t have done it without them. We're really excited about the impact Hedgy Visits the Dentist will have on children’s dental health in the local community and beyond."

You can find out more about the SCFT and the Oral Health Promotion team their website www.sussexcommunity.nhs.net.