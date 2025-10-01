Orbit Homes hosts ‘Butty and Brew’ wellbeing event for construction colleagues at Hastings development

Local construction workers at Orbit Homes’ Levett View development in Hastings took time out for a ‘Butty and Brew’ recently as part of an initiative to support their mental health.

In line with Orbit Homes’ ongoing commitment to supporting wellbeing in the construction industry, colleagues and contractors from across the region gathered for the affordable housebuilder’s annual ‘Butty and Brew’ event, designed to create a safe space for open conversations around mental health.

The event featured a mental health awareness session delivered by Aquarius Mental Health Solutions, which encouraged attendees to share their experiences and talk openly about mental wellbeing. Participants also received free health checks from wellness provider Bluecrest, along with practical tips on managing workplace wellbeing and information on accessing emergency mental health services.

Brian Nearney, Chief Development Officer at Orbit, commented: “Construction is a rewarding and varied industry, but it also comes with unique pressures that can take a toll on mental health. Our annual ‘Butty and Brew’ events are designed to create safe, supportive spaces where colleagues and contractors feel comfortable speaking openly about their wellbeing.

Orbit Homes colleagues at an annual ‘Butty and Brew’ event to support mental health, hosted at its Levitt View development in Hastings.

“We know that stigma around mental health still exists in the sector, and by continuing to host these events, we hope to encourage more people to start conversations and seek support when they need it. No one should suffer in silence, help is available and we’re committed to making sure our teams know where to find it.”

Sonya Davis, an Orbit Homes colleague who attended on the day, said: “This event was a great opportunity for us to open up to each other and learn more about mental health. ‘Butty and Brew’ brings our teams together and helps us understand what we can all do to care for not just our own, but also each other’s wellbeing.”

Brian Page, Instructor at Aquarius Mental Health Solutions, added: “I was delighted to develop and deliver a mental health session for Orbit Homes’ ‘Butty and Brew’ event at Levett View. The event was a brilliant way to help to break down the stigma surrounding seeking support, especially in the construction industry.

“It was also a great opportunity for attendees to learn to recognise the signs and symptoms of poor mental health and why starting a conversation with a colleague or health professional when you’re suffering is vital for managing your wellbeing.”

Levett View in Hastings is one of several new developments in East Sussex where Orbit Homes are offering new homes exclusively for purchase through Shared Ownership, alongside Porters Grove in St Leonards-on-Sea and Swingate Park in Hailsham.

