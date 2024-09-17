Orchestras Inc is back in Horsham
Orchestras Inc. is an inclusive, creative music group for children and young people under 25 with special educational needs or disabilities, and their parents or carers.
Our incredible SEND ensemble is open to all children and young people with additional needs, including those attending special schools, those at mainstream schools or colleges with additional needs and those who are home schooled.
The group meets at Horsham Music Centre based at Millais School in Horsham on Saturdays during term time and is open to young people from anywhere with a parent or carer for support.
This term Orchestras Inc. is set to meet on the following dates, from 12.30pm – 1.30pm:
-
Saturday 21 September
-
Saturday 28 September
-
Saturday 5 October
-
Saturday 12 October
Alison Sutton, Assistant Head and Inclusion Lead at West Sussex Music, said: “I’m so excited for the return of Orchestras Inc. at Horsham Music Centre. The young musicians and their carers had a wonderful time last year and our team of tutors were hugely inspired by their achievements.”
She added: “For many SEN children, verbalising their emotions can be challenging. Music offers an alternative means of expression when they can convey their feelings through melodies, movement, rhythms, and lyrics. This emotional release is invaluable for their mental health and self-awareness.”
Children and young people interested in attending are welcome to come to as many sessions as they like, and sessions are free.
If you know a child or young person aged up to 25 who would like to join Orchestras Inc. please complete the form on the website, found here. You’ll also see here a video which shows exactly what to expect when you arrive at the music centre.
For more information and to register, go here.
