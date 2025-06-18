Order is imposed to help reduce anti-social behaviour in Chichester city centre

Leading councillors have agreed to impose a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to help reduce anti-social behaviour in Chichester city centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order was agreed by Chichester District Council’s Cabinet at their meeting on 10 June 2025. The decision was made because of a significant increase in anti-social behaviour over the past six months, in particular street drinking. The issues have largely affected Eastgate Square, although other areas of the city have also seen problems.

A consultation carried out by the council between March and April received more than 600 responses. The majority of those that responded felt that issues of street drinking had increased, while 265 people said they had been directly impacted. Most of those who responded strongly agreed that a PSPO should be introduced. Sussex Police, Chichester City Council, West Sussex County Council and the council’s Community Safety team were also invited to respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSPO – which runs until 2028 - gives Sussex Police and other authorised officers the power to confiscate alcohol in instances where drinking in public spaces is causing, or has the potential to cause, anti-social behaviour that negatively impacts other people. If an individual does not comply, they could receive a fine or be arrested.

Chichester District Council's logo

Although the issues mainly relate to one or two specific areas of the city centre, the PSPO covers a much wider area than this as it did previously and now includes the Brewery Field. This is to help prevent antisocial behaviour from simply moving to another nearby location.

Councillor Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council, says: “Back in 2016 a similar order was imposed to control street drinking and illegal street trading, but this lapsed in 2022. From that point we saw a drop in anti-social behaviour, but over the last six months we have experienced a significant increase in problems, which has affected many residents’ quality of life. Although we have tried other methods to curb the problems, it was felt that a more robust enforcement tool was needed which is why we have agreed to make this order.

“This is a proactive step to help ensure that our city continues to be a safe place for everyone to enjoy and the order will complement the other tools and powers that are available to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to reassure everyone that we take these kinds of issues very seriously and I’d like to thank all those who took part in the consultation and provided us with their comments and feedback.

“We’ll continue to work closely together with our partners at Sussex Police, residents within the city centre plus businesses and other organisations to ensure that our beautiful city feels safe and welcoming for everyone who lives, works and visits.”

Chichester District Council is also part of the Chichester Community Safety Partnership, which closely monitors crime rates, anti-social behaviour issues and community tensions in order to quickly provide a multi-agency response and put solutions in place. Partners involved include Sussex Police, West Sussex County Council, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Western Sussex Primary Care Trust, West Sussex Drug and Alcohol Action Team, and Sussex and Surrey Probation Service. People can find out more about the partnership at: www.chichester.gov.uk/communitysafety

The council also has a Community Warden service which operates in Chichester East and Whyke; Chichester West; Tangmere and Oving; Selsey; and The Witterings. The team play a vital role in helping people to feel and keep safe in their communities. Their work ranges from liaising closely with local police and dealing with environmental issues, to carrying out checks on older people or the vulnerable in their communities. They also develop community projects for local people. People can find out more at: www.chichester.gov.uk/communitywardens