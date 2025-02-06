Ore Community Land Trust acquires Ore Village Green

Ore Community Land Trust has purchased Ore Village Green from Hastings Council, for £1.

This sale includes land immediately behind the village green, connecting the green to land already owned by the trust, where the trust’s volunteer centre is sited. The land includes a covenant that requires the owner to maintain it as public open space and protects it from any potential future development. The sale was agreed after no objections were received to an advertisement proposing the sale last year.

Chair of OCLT, Peter Chowney, said: “ When Hastings Council approached us asking us if we wanted to take on ownership of the land, we were of course immediately interested. This increases our ownership of land in and around Speckled Wood and will help to ensure the woodland is preserved as public open space in the future. As well as tidying up overgrown shrubs, we’ll be exploring new ways to maintain the land to maximise biodiversity as well as continuing its use as a public open space that local people and their families can enjoy. We will be carrying out a consultation exercise soon on how the green should best be maintained in future.”

Ore Community Land Trust is a local charity set up to maintain public access to Speckled Wood, an area of urban woodland in north east Hastings, using volunteers to build steps, clear footpaths and promote use of the woodland. The trust holds volunteer sessions for work in the woods, open days with guided tours of the woodland, and a regular forest school for local children.

Ore Village Green, at Old London Road

There is a public event in the Salvation Army Hall annexe, Old London Road, at 2pm on Saturday 22nd February, to celebrate OCLT’s acquisition of the land and begin the public consultation on its future uses and management.